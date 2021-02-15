Two accused in church murder to face Trelawny Circuit Court on March 2

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Two of three men charged with the murder of Andrea Lowe-Garwood inside a church in Trelawny on January 31 are expected to face the Trelawny Circuit Court on March 2.

The date was disclosed when the men appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court today.

The March 2 court date will allow for both men to settle legal representation and for the completion of the file, which is almost 90 per cent complete.

The two accused men are Dwight Bingham, who is charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm, and 29-year-old Javan 'Janoy' Garwood, who is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Garwood is the victim's stepson.

When the matter was called up in court today, the prosecution told Parish Court Judge Stanley Clarke that the intention is to enter a voluntary bill, which will effectively end the case in the parish court and transfer it to the Trelawny Circuit Court.

The court was also told that the third accused, Leon Hines, who had appeared in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston last week Friday, is cooperating with the DPP.

Hines was last week remanded until Thursday, February 18. He is charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit murder and misprision of felony.

Lowe-Garwood — 51 -year-old National Commercial Bank employee — was shot dead during a worship session at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Anthony Lewis