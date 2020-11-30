Two alleged Klansman gangsters killed in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are reporting that two members of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang were fatally shot during a gun battle with the police on Saturday.

One of the men has been identified as Cornell McKenzie, otherwise called 'CJ', while the other man is identified as Dennis Francis, otherwise called 'Steve'; both of Spanish Town addresses.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said as its Special Counter-Gang Task Force continues its push to disrupt and dismantle the St Catherine-based gang, a team consisting of members from Specialized Operations, SWAT and St Catherine North police conducted targeted operations in the King Street section of Spanish Town on Saturday.

“Acting on intelligence, the police team moved to intercept McKenzie and other top-tier members of the gang. During the operation, several men travelling in a Nissan motorcar confronted the police with gunfire. The police took evasive actions, return the gunfire and two of the men were shot and injured, while the other men escaped. The injured men were assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital where they eventually succumbed.

“One .38 revolver firearm with three .38 cartridges along with one spent casing were recovered from one of the deceased men,” the police reported.