Two alleged bike robbers arrested and charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged two alleged bike robbers after they reportedly held up two women at gunpoint in Kingston on Tuesday, October 20.

The alleged robbers have been identified as 27-year-old conductor, Vigmonie Johnson, and 22-year-old deliveryman, Jordan Edwards, both of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3.

They were both charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said reports are that the men were travelling on a motorcycle when they robbed two women at gunpoint---first on Gordon Avenue, Kingston 10, then on Haining Road, Kingston 5.

The incidents occurred about 6:20 pm.

The men were later apprehended by lawmen and a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds taken from one of them.

Their court dates are being finalised.