Two alleged gunmen killed by police in Montego Bay after robbery

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two alleged gunmen were reportedly killed during a shootout with lawmen following a robbery in West Gate Hills, Montego Bay on Monday.

According to early reports, about 12:45 pm, lawmen were conducting investigations into the alleged robbery, when men acting in a suspicious manner, who were said to be travelling in a white Nissan AD wagon motor car earlier, were spotted in a building in the Green Pond area of the parish.

The police reported that on approaching the premises, they were greeted with gunfire from the men who were seen running from the building.

The gunfire was returned and during this exchange two of the alleged robbers were killed.

"The police officers were quickly on the scene.

“Based on the information received, we have seized the motor car suspected to have been used in the robbery, and also a sum of money believed to be from the robbery. We are still searching for three individuals who escaped during the exchange of gunfire,” head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

