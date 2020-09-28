Two arrested after firearm, ammo seized in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men are now in police custody after officers seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Vermont Avenue, Kingston 19 today.

According to the police, the find came from an operation about 3:20 am in which a premises was searched and one 9mm Luger pistol along with seven 9mm rounds of ammunition found.

The two men were then arrested, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation, the police said.