Two arrested after gun, ammo found in pickup truck
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged two men following the seizure of a Glock 9mm pistol with several rounds of ammunition during a search of the motor vehicle in which they were travelling along the Ulster Spring main road on Tuesday, July 7.
According to the police, about 8:40pm, a white Mitsubishi pick-up truck was intercepted during a spot check on the roadway.
The vehicle was searched and the firearm allegedly found in a sock in the front of the vehicle.
The Falmouth Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is investigating.
—Onome Sido
