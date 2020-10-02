Two arrested as police seize firearm, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after the police seized two firearms, including an assault rifle, on Friday, September 25.

Charged are 35-year-old Shaneil Mardi, a taxi operator of Polly Ground district, Ewarton, St Catherine, and 35-year-old Jermaine Labban of Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston.

The police said the guns were seized on Foreshore Road in Port Royal, Kingston 1 when officers saw a motor car travelling along the roadway with three men aboard.

The police said the men's actions aroused their suspicion and the driver of the motor car was signalled to stop and complied. The incident occurred around 9:40 pm.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and one AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing twenty 7.62 rounds of ammunition as well as a 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. Both men are to appear in court at a later date.