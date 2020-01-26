Two arrested following firearm seizure

HANOVER, Jamaica — Two people were arrested following the seizure of a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition in Jump Town district, Hopewell in Hanover yesterday.

Police reports are that between the hours of 5:30 am and 9:00 am, the police were on an operation in the area.

While approaching a house, the lawmen reportedly observed a firearm being thrown through the window.

The weapon was seized and a man and a woman who occupied the premises were subsequently taken into custody, the police said.

Their identities are being withheld.