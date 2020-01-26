Two arrested following firearm seizure
HANOVER, Jamaica — Two people were arrested following the seizure of a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition in Jump Town district, Hopewell in Hanover yesterday.
Police reports are that between the hours of 5:30 am and 9:00 am, the police were on an operation in the area.
While approaching a house, the lawmen reportedly observed a firearm being thrown through the window.
The weapon was seized and a man and a woman who occupied the premises were subsequently taken into custody, the police said.
Their identities are being withheld.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy