Two arrested in St Andrew ganja bust, shoot out

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A police team working in the St Andrew South state of public emergency arrested two of three men who today attempted to pass through a vehicular checkpoint with hundreds of pounds of ganja.

According to the police, about 5:30 am a team of officers was conducting a checkpoint operation along Marcus Garvey Drive, when they saw two motor cars that aroused their suspicion.

The officers reportedly signalled the drivers of both motorcars to stop.

However, the occupants of the vehicles instead opened gunfire at the police team.

The gunfire was returned, the police said, and two of the men were arrested, while a third escaped.

One of those arrested was treated at hospital for gunshot wounds and released into police custody.

A subsequent search of the motor vehicles— a Nissan Latio motor car and a Toyota Probox motor car— revealed approximately 500 pounds of compressed ganja.