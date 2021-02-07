Two arrested in St Ann after cops find gun in car

ST ANN, Jamaica — Two people were arrested when police officers, conducting vehicle checkpoint operations in St Ann, found a hand gun in their vehicle on Friday.

Their identities are currently being withheld.

The police were conducting the operation about 4:45 pm in the town centre when a grey Toyota Axio motor car was signalled to stop.

The police said a search of the motor car revealed a Glock 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition wrapped in a handkerchief below the glove compartment.