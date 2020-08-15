Two arrested in St Elizabeth after lawmen find gun, ammo and cocaine in vehicles

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Two St Elizabeth men were arrested on the Treasure Beach main road in the parish following the seizure of a firearm, hundreds of AK-47 rounds and a quantity of cocaine on Thursday, August 13.

Police said about 11:20 pm, during a joint police/military operation, three motor cars were intercepted along the main road.

The vehicles were searched and a 9mm Browning pistol with eight 9mm rounds was found.

The police also recovered 501 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and one pound of cocaine with an estimated street value of $650,000.00.

Lawmen said a search has since been launched for one of the men who reportedly ran from one of the vehicles and escaped in bushes.

The police said the identities of the two men in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

In the meantime, investigators are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the person who escaped or have any information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-625-2617, 119 police emergency number, 311 Crime Stop or the nearest police station.