Two arrested in police raid

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday seized a rifle and a shotgun with several rounds of ammunition and arrested a man and a woman during a raid on Henley Road, Kingston 11.

Lawmen said that about 11:15 am, officers conducted a targeted raid at the mentioned location and recovered a Ruger Mini 14 rifle and a Winchester shotgun along with five 12 gauge rounds of ammunition in an abandoned room under the floor.

The identities of the two are being withheld pending further investigations.