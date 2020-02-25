Two attorneys appointed Queen's Counsel

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two attorneys were last night appointed Queen's Counsel (QC), bringing to five the number of lawyers admitted to the inner bar since January.

The two new QCs are John Graham and Symone Mayhew.

Graham, who established his practice in 1986, has been an attorney for just over 40 years, while Mayhew has been practising since 1997, working in both the public and private bar.

Last month, defence counsel Peter Champagnie; Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jeremy Taylor; and senior civil litigation lawyer Maurice Manning, were admitted to the inner bar.