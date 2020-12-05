Two bodies found in burnt-out house in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Trelawny police have commenced a probe into the death of two men, one of whom is reportedly of an unsound mind, whose charred remains were on Friday discovered in the rubbles of a house that was razed by a fire of unknown origin in Green Town in the parish.

Both bodies are said to have been burnt beyond recognition but one is believed to be that of Denvil Brown who lived at the Green Town premises that was gutted by the fire.

Reports are that about 10:30am on Friday, the Wait-a-Bit police were summoned to the scene of the burnt-out house. The charred remains were subsequently discovered in the rubble.

Allegations are rife in the community that the men were killed before the house was set ablaze.

However, when contacted, investigators told OBSERVER ONLINE that they would have to await autopsy reports to determine the cause of the men's death.

More later.

Horace Hines