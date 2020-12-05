Two bodies found in burnt-out house in Trelawny
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Trelawny police have commenced a probe into the death of two men, one of whom is reportedly of an unsound mind, whose charred remains were on Friday discovered in the rubbles of a house that was razed by a fire of unknown origin in Green Town in the parish.
Both bodies are said to have been burnt beyond recognition but one is believed to be that of Denvil Brown who lived at the Green Town premises that was gutted by the fire.
Reports are that about 10:30am on Friday, the Wait-a-Bit police were summoned to the scene of the burnt-out house. The charred remains were subsequently discovered in the rubble.
Allegations are rife in the community that the men were killed before the house was set ablaze.
However, when contacted, investigators told OBSERVER ONLINE that they would have to await autopsy reports to determine the cause of the men's death.
More later.
Horace Hines
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy