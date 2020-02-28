Two boys, 12 and 13-y-o, charged with rape

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Charges of rape, aiding and abetting rape and forcible abduction have been laid against two boys, one 12 and the other 13-years-old, in relation to an incident in Kingston last November, the police have reported.

According to the police, the boys were arrested following months of investigations led by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, which culminated with their arrest on Friday, February 14.

Allegations are that the boys forced a schoolgirl to the back of a compound, where one of them had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Friday, March 6, the police said.