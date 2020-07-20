Two brothers drown in Rio Cobre

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of two boys in the Rio Cobre in Gordon Pen in St Catherine yesterday.

Dead are 15-year-old Rashane Ferguson and 17-year-old Kashane Ferguson, both of Whitehall Terrace in Kingston 8.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 1:15 pm, both boys went for a swim in the river when they allegedly got into difficulty and drowned.

The bodies have been removed from the water and taken to the morgue for post mortem.