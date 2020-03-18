Two burnt bodies found in car trunk in Waterford
ST CATHERINE— The bodies of two people, burnt beyond recognition, were found in the trunk of a car in Waterford, St Catherine last night. The police say the hands of both people were bound.
Up to a short while ago police investigators had not determined the sex of the two, or the cause of death.
Detectives from the Major Investigation Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are investigating.
Official JCF figures released on Monday show 278 murders across the island as at Saturday March 14. This was a 2.2 per cent increase over the same period last year. Seven more murders were recorded in the 24-hour period between 6:00 am yesterday and six this morning.
Ten of the 19 police divisions have seen an uptick in murders so far this year, with Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine recording a cumulative 28 per cent increase in murders while the rural parishes have seen a total decrease of 23 per cent.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy