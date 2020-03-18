Two burnt bodies found in car trunk in Waterford

ST CATHERINE— The bodies of two people, burnt beyond recognition, were found in the trunk of a car in Waterford, St Catherine last night. The police say the hands of both people were bound.

Up to a short while ago police investigators had not determined the sex of the two, or the cause of death.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are investigating.

Official JCF figures released on Monday show 278 murders across the island as at Saturday March 14. This was a 2.2 per cent increase over the same period last year. Seven more murders were recorded in the 24-hour period between 6:00 am yesterday and six this morning.

Ten of the 19 police divisions have seen an uptick in murders so far this year, with Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine recording a cumulative 28 per cent increase in murders while the rural parishes have seen a total decrease of 23 per cent.

Arthur Hall