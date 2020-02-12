Two candidates nominated for Clarendon South Eastern by-election
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two candidates were duly nominated today, Wednesday, February 12, to contest the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, scheduled for March 2.
Independent candidate Derrick Lambert was nominated at 11:04 am while Pearnel Charles Jr was nominated at 12:55 pm as the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative.
Nominations took place at the Vere Technical High School.
The People's National Party refused to contest the election stating that the by-election is occasioned by political exigencies within the JLP and that the people of Jamaica should not be called upon to foot the bill amounting to near $30 million to pay for a contrived poll, when general elections, expecting to cost over one billion dollars, are due within months.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) said it will now advance its preparations for the by-election on March 2.
The election in Clarendon South Eastern marks the sixth parliamentary by-election to be held since the 2016 General Election, the EOJ said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy