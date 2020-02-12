Two candidates nominated for Clarendon South Eastern by-election

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two candidates were duly nominated today, Wednesday, February 12, to contest the by-election in the Clarendon South Eastern constituency, scheduled for March 2.



Independent candidate Derrick Lambert was nominated at 11:04 am while Pearnel Charles Jr was nominated at 12:55 pm as the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative.

Nominations took place at the Vere Technical High School.

The People's National Party refused to contest the election stating that the by-election is occasioned by political exigencies within the JLP and that the people of Jamaica should not be called upon to foot the bill amounting to near $30 million to pay for a contrived poll, when general elections, expecting to cost over one billion dollars, are due within months.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) said it will now advance its preparations for the by-election on March 2.

The election in Clarendon South Eastern marks the sixth parliamentary by-election to be held since the 2016 General Election, the EOJ said.