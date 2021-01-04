Two charged after man chopped during argument

ST MARY, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged for the alleged chopping of a man during an altercation on Cox Street, Port Maria in St Mary on New Year's Day.

Charged with wounding with intent are 21-year-old Dravon Dollhouse, waiter, and 25-year-old Alton Dollhouse, steel man, both of the community.

The police said about 6:15 pm, the complainant and the accused men were involved in an altercation when machetes were used to inflict wounds to the complainant's body. He was then transported to hospital where he was admitted.

The police said Dravon and Alton were subsequently apprehended and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.