Two charged in missing Jasmine Deen case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that two persons of interest who were arrested in the case of the missing University of the West Indies student, Jasmine Deen, have been charged.

They are 40-year-old Tamar Henry, otherwise called 'Braff' and 'Lavish', of Bull Bay, St Andrew and 36-year-old Gregor Wright, otherwise called 'G'.

The police said both Wright and Henry were charged with the offences of possession of identity information, eight counts of unauthorized access to computer data and simple larceny.

Henry was also charged with the offence of possession of identity information and breaches of the dangerous drugs act.

The police said both individuals remain in custody pending court appearances and the continuation of the missing person investigation.

More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.