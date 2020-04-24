Two charged in missing Jasmine Deen case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that two persons of interest who were arrested in the case of the missing University of the West Indies student, Jasmine Deen, have been charged.
They are 40-year-old Tamar Henry, otherwise called 'Braff' and 'Lavish', of Bull Bay, St Andrew and 36-year-old Gregor Wright, otherwise called 'G'.
The police said both Wright and Henry were charged with the offences of possession of identity information, eight counts of unauthorized access to computer data and simple larceny.
Henry was also charged with the offence of possession of identity information and breaches of the dangerous drugs act.
The police said both individuals remain in custody pending court appearances and the continuation of the missing person investigation.
More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy