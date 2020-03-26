Two charged over Manchester and Clarendon burglaries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged with burglary and larceny after two houses were broken into in separate incidents in Clarendon and Manchester earlier this month.

Charged are 23-year-old Donovan Stewart, otherwise called 'Dillon', a labourer of Gimme-Me-Bit District in Clarendon, and 37-year-old Fabian Bernard, otherwise called 'Chin Chi', a farmer of Rocky Point District, Lionel Town in Clarendon.

In the first incident, Stewart allegedly broke into a house in his community about 10:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17 and stole a smartphone and a sum of cash.

A report was made to the police and he was subsequently arrested and later charged.

Meanwhile, Bernard was charged after he broke into a house in St Toolist District, Porus, Manchester about 11:15 pm on Sunday, March 23.

It is reported that the occupant of the house he broke into was awakened by sounds in her room and saw the accused standing over her.

She raised an alarm and the accused ran off with some items.

Bernard was later arrested and identified as the person who broke into the house.

The court dates for the accused men are being finalised.