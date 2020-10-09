Two charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two men are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, October 16, to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following a seizure that occurred on Thursday, October 8.

Charged are 23-year-old Shavoy Shaw, a tiler and 35-year-old Damarkie Campbell, otherwise called 'Markie', both of Farm Heights, Montego Bay in St James.

The police said lawmen were conducting operations on Crawford Street in the parish, when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Mark X motorcar to stop. He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched resulting in the seizure of one 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition, the police said.

The incident occurred about 8:25 pm.

Shaw and Campbell were arrested and subsequently charged.