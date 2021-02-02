Two charged with murder of Clarendon priest

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police have charged two men in connection with the September 23, 2020 murder of 36-year-old Reverend Father Larius Lewis in Chapelton, Clarendon.

Charged are 22-year-old Lloyd Thompson, otherwise called 'Danjay', and 20-year-old Tafari Wilson both of Roxborough district in Clarendon.

Lawmen said that about 4:30 pm, both accused and Lewis got in an argument when a piece of furniture was used to strike him over the head.

They then reportedly stole one desktop computer, one tablet, a Samsung A10 smartphone from the house and a 2018 Hyundai Creta motorcar.

An investigation was launched which lead to the arrest of both suspects on Friday, January 22.