Two charged with murder of Clarendon priest
CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police have charged two men in connection with the September 23, 2020 murder of 36-year-old Reverend Father Larius Lewis in Chapelton, Clarendon.
Charged are 22-year-old Lloyd Thompson, otherwise called 'Danjay', and 20-year-old Tafari Wilson both of Roxborough district in Clarendon.
Lawmen said that about 4:30 pm, both accused and Lewis got in an argument when a piece of furniture was used to strike him over the head.
They then reportedly stole one desktop computer, one tablet, a Samsung A10 smartphone from the house and a 2018 Hyundai Creta motorcar.
An investigation was launched which lead to the arrest of both suspects on Friday, January 22.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy