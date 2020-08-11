Two cold cases resolved following 'Preckeh's' death
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police say two additional cold cases have been resolved following the death of one of Jamaica's most wanted men, Delano Wilmot, otherwise called 'Preckeh'.
According to the police, 'Preckeh' has been linked to the murders of 64-year-old Dudley Morrison, in St James, and Oneil Godfrey.
Lawmen said Morrison, who was reported missing on Wednesday, July 28, 2017, was found in a pit behind an abandoned house with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
It is reported that Godfrey was at home on Sunday, July 24, 2016 with family members when a gunman entered and opened gunfire hitting him to his upper body.
The police continue to appeal appealing anyone who has suffered at the hands of hoodlums to tell what they know by calling the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
