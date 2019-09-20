Two construction workers charged following St Thomas robbery
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Two construction workers were charged following the robbery of a female on Belvedere main road in Morant Bay, St Thomas on Saturday, June 15.
Charged with robbery with aggravation are 30-year-old Andre Marriott of Harriman Close, Kingston 6 and 22-year-old Ritchie Grant of Mills Borough in Barbican, Kingston 8.
Reports from the St Thomas police are that about 9:55 am, Marriott and Grant, who were travelling in a motor vehicle that was being operated as a taxi, picked up a woman and on reaching a section of the roadway held her up with knives.
It is said that they stole her purse containing numerous documents, two cellular phones and other personal belongings.
The police said the men were subsequently arrested during another robbery attempt in Kingston and charged after they were positively identified at an identification parade.
The court dates of the two charged men are to be announced at a later date.
