Two convicted of lottery scamming

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two people are awaiting sentencing following separate convictions for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act 2013.

They are Kishan Atherton of Belmont, St James and Dwayne Mitchell, a promoter of Bellefield, Manchester.

Atherton, who pleaded guilty to the lottery scamming charges on November 24, is to be sentenced tomorrow and Mitchell is set for sentencing on January 8, 2021 following his conviction n November 9.

Detectives from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) arrested Atherton on January 20, 2016 following an operation at her residence in Belmont district, St James where a black Lenovo laptop was found and seized. Upon examination of the device, identity information of persons living overseas, among other data relating to lottery scamming was found, MOCA said.

Meanwhile, the agency reported that on August 9, 2015, detectives carried out an intelligence-led operation at the residence of Mitchell regarding lottery scamming activities.

During the operation, a number of letter sized papers, which contained information of persons living overseas were seized, along with a Blackberry Bold 5 cellular phone, which also had evidence related to lottery scamming activities, MOCA said. He was thereafter arrested and charged.