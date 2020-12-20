Two cops injured, gunman killed in Manchester shootout

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that an alleged gunman was killed and another nabbed during a shootout which left two officers injured on the outskirts of Mandeville, Sunday afternoon.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis said the police intercepted gunmen near the community of Greenvale.

“Quick response and effective policing by the Manchester police prevented what could have resulted in multiple murders,” he said.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, the Mandeville police responded to a situation where gunmen were on their way to execute someone in the community of Greenvale.

Francis said the gunmen challenged the police.

“Given the immediate response of the police, the gunmen were intercepted at a section of the Winston Jones highway near the Greenvale community. The gunmen challenged the police,” he said.

“The police tactically responded and during the encounter one of the gunmen was shot and was later pronounced dead at the hospital,” he added.

Police have since identified the deceased as Andrew Anthony Chambers of Farm district in Spur Tree.

His crony was arrested and taken into custody.

The police said an illegal firearm was also seized.

Francis said the two officers who sustained injuries during the shootout are receiving treatment at hospital.

Kasey Williams