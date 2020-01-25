Two dead, child injured in Chancery Street shooting

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two men were shot dead and a child shot and injured on Chancery Street, St Andrew yesterday, the police have reported.

Dead are Nigel Thomas, otherwise called 'Bobby Socks' of Donmair Commons in the parish and 42-year-old Gary Fender of Norbrook Heights, also in the parish.

Police reports are that about 6:15 pm, the three were standing along the roadway when a SUV allegedly drove up.

Three men alighted and opened gunfire, hitting the two men and the child.

They were taken to hospital where both men died and the child was admitted for treatment.