Two dead in hit and run in Spanish Town
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Forty-one-year-old Sharlene Shand and 51-year-old Maxine Banton, both of Spanish Town in St Catherine, died as a result of injuries they sustained after being mowed down by a motorist yesterday.
Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 6:27 am, the driver of a 2010 black, Mazda Atenza motor car was driving along the Spanish Town bypass, in the vicinity of El Prado Verde when the vehicle drifted from the left side of the road to the right side where both pedestrians were hit.
The driver, whilst swerving back onto the roadway, collided with a pedal cyclist but did not stop, the police said. Shand, Banton and the cyclist were taken to hospital, where Shand and Banton succumbed to their injuries.
The police said the motor car was later recovered in Tawes Pen in the parish and was transported to the Spanish Town Police Station.
The driver of the motor car has not yet been caught, the police reported.
