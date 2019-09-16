Two drivers dead, at least 15 students injured in Flanker crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two drivers reportedly died as a result of injuries they sustained during a crash involving three motor vehicles along Flanker main road in St James this afternoon.

Fifteen students were also said to be injured in the crash.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm, a Toyota Corolla motor car was travelling along the road towards Montego Bay, when upon reaching a section, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran across the median to the other side and slammed into a Nissan Caravan which was transporting approximately 15 students.

A Nissan AD Wagon which was travelling behind the Nissan Caravan then rammed into the back of the vehicle.

The AD wagon had five students on board.

The children and the drivers of the Toyota Corolla and the Nissan Caravan were taken to hospital where the drivers were pronounced dead.

Horace Hines