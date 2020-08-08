Two employees of Tokyo Olympic organising committee test positive for COVID
TOKYO, Japan (AP) — Two employees of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.
That brings to three the number of employees of the committee who have tested positive since the pandemic began.
Organisers said a man and a woman had tested positive but gave few details. They said the man was in his 20s and the woman in her 30s, and that both were now working from home rather than at the headquarters located near Tokyo Bay.
Many of the organising committee's employees have been working remotely though some have returned to office work in the last few months.
The organising committee has a staff of 3,500.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been put back to July 23, 2021 due to the pandemic. The original closing ceremony was to have been tomorrow.
Japan has reported just over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. Like the country, Tokyo has been largely spared, though new cases have been rising for the last few weeks with officials urging people not to travel and to stay away from bars and restaurants.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy