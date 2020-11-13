Two escape injury after truck crashes on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two people narrowly escaped serious injury when a truck crashed on the Spur Tree Hill main road this morning.

Spur Tree resident, Darlton Carpenter told OBSERVER ONLINE that the truck, which was transporting animal feed, was going downhill at about 7:00 am when he witnessed the crash.

The truck stopped mere metres from an abandoned house which was damaged during another truck crash years ago.

The two people who escaped injury were the driver and a passenger.

Scores of residents and passersby looted the truck before the police arrived on scene.

The accident-prone Spur Tree Hill is a major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

Kasey Williams