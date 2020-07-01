Two escape injury in Santa Cruz crash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two people escaped serious injury when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck along the Santa Cruz main road in St Elizabeth this morning
Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 11:00 am, a BMW motorcar was travelling westerly towards Santa Cruz when it collided with a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.
It is further reported that the truck driver swerved into the path of the BMW to avoid crashing into another car, which was parked close to a corner.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy