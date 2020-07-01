Two escape injury in Santa Cruz crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two people escaped serious injury when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck along the Santa Cruz main road in St Elizabeth this morning

Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 11:00 am, a BMW motorcar was travelling westerly towards Santa Cruz when it collided with a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

It is further reported that the truck driver swerved into the path of the BMW to avoid crashing into another car, which was parked close to a corner.

Kasey Williams