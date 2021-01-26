Two facing gun-related charges in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police in St James charged a man and a woman with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition yesterday in two separate incidents in the parish.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Sutanya Earle of Norwood Gardens and the man as 33-year-old Lancelott Pessoa otherwise called 'Shabba' of Dam Road, John's Hall both in the parish.

In the first incident, police carried out a search at Earle's home and reportedly found two magazines containing 29 rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol with another round of ammunition. The incident happened on Thursday, January 21 about 1:24 pm.

The police said Earle was taken into custody and later charged.

The second incident took place on Dam Road, John's Hall. The police said that about 5:10 pm, officers were on patrol when they saw Pessoa walking along the main road with a black bag on his shoulder. The police said Pessoa then began to act in a manner that aroused their suspicion and was accosted and the bag searched.

The police said a 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition was found. Pessoa was taken into custody and later charged.