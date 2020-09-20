Two fatally shot, one injured after explosions heard
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of two people and the injuring of another person on Chestnut Lane in Kingston today.
The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old electrician, Godwin Morris, otherwise called 'Iwayne', and 27-year-old Nicola Pink, otherwise called 'Trudy', both of Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14.
The police said about 3:26 am, Morris was inside his house when he allegedly heard explosions, went to investigate, and was shot several times.
The police said upon arrival, three people were discovered to be shot and were taken to the hospital.
However, Morris and Pink were pronounced dead, while the other person was treated and released.
