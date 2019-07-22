Two females found dead inside house in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two females were yesterday found dead inside their home on Bonanza Crescent in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

One of them has been identified as 28-year-old Alexine Rodney otherwise called 'Sasha' while the other female is known only as 'Aleeyah'.

Police said they were summoned to the area after residents smelled a foul odour coming from the premises. The two bodies were found when the lawmen entered the house.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue where post mortem examination will be conducted.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Investigations continue.