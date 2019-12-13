Two fishermen on ganja, firearm charges in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Two fishermen have been charged for several breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act in Negril, Westmoreland, the police have reported.
Charged are 32-year-old Luke Blackwood, of Crawford district, St Elizabeth, and 48-year-old David Williams of Whitehouse in Westmoreland.
Reports from the Narcotics Police are that the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard on Thursday, December 5 about 11:00 pm intercepted a vessel off the coast of Negril. The vessel was searched and 900 pounds of compressed ganja, a .38 revolver and 54 assorted rounds of ammunition were found aboard the police said.
The items were seized and two men who were on board the vessel were taken into custody and handed over to the police. After conducting their investigations, the Narcotics Police subsequently charged the men jointly with the offences of:
- Possession of ganja
- Dealing in Ganja
- Taking Steps Preparatory to Export Ganja
- Conspiracy
- Use of Conveyance
- Illegal Possession of Firearm
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition (two counts)
The drugs have an estimated street value of $3.6 million. The men are scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Thursday, December 19, the police said.
