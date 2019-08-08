Two found shot to death at J'can restaurant in Virginia

VIRGINA, United States (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at a restaurant in Virginia.

Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard said in an email that officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon at Dunn's River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant.

Maynard said the officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Maynard said one person has been detained but stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting or the identities and ages of the people who were killed.