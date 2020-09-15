Two alleged goat thieves caught, another escapes

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police say they nabbed two alleged goat thieves this afternoon who were transporting eight goats in a motor bus in Yallahs, St Thomas.

A third suspect escaped.

The police said that a team of officers was following investigative leads in the area when about 1:40 pm they intercepted the bus along Catholic Lane.

One man reportedly ran from the vehicle, while the other two who are both natives of St Thomas, were held. Their identities are being withheld.

The police said the bus was then searched and eight goats were found inside. The men were arrested, and the police are searching for the other suspect.

The Yallahs police are urging residents who had goats stolen recently to contact them at 876-982-5075 or the Morant Bay Police Station at 876-982-1027.