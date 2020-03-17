Two guns and 67 rounds of ammunition stolen from sleeping cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is now under investigation after he reported that a bag carrying his service pistol, his private licensed firearm and more than 60 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a room he was sleeping in.

According to police reports, last Friday, the cop, who name and rank is being withheld, went to premises in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth with a black knapsack containing a Glock pistol which he was issued by the JCF, his personal Beretta 9mm, four magazines with a total of 67 rounds of ammunition, a wallet containing his JCF identification card, and cash.

It is reported that yesterday morning the cop woke and found that the bag had been stolen.

There is no indication yet of how the thief entered the room where the policeman was sleeping with the bag on a chair close to the bed.

The Santa Cruz Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

Arthur Hall