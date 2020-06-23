Two guns seized on 100 Lane

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two firearms — a .38 revolver and a Remington shotgun — along with 10 rounds of ammunition, were seized during a joint police/military operation on 100 Lane, Kingston 19 on Monday, June 22.

Police reports are that between 3:00 am and 9:00 am, members of the security forces were on operation when a house was searched and the revolver was found on the roof. The shotgun was later found on the roof of an adjoining house.

Further checks led to the discovery of the ammunition hidden in a bag of sand at an unfinished dwelling.

No arrest has been made; however, lawmen are continuing their investigations.