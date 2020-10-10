Two injured in Manchester truck crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Two people have been hospitalised following a crash along the Mizpah main road near Walderston in northern Manchester this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 1:00 pm, the driver of a truck transporting animal feed lost control of the vehicle upon reaching a section of the main road.

The truck reportedly crashed into a bus stop, and a utility pole, before stopping mere metres from a house.

The driver and a passenger were taken from the mangled truck and rushed to hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.

Police had to be called in to stop looting by people who converged on the scene.

Several communities and the town of Christiana are now without power as a result of the crash.

Kasey Williams