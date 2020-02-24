Two injured in suspected reprisal shooting in Denham Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Gunmen struck on Albert Street in Denham Town, West Kingston last night, leaving two men nursing gunshot wounds in what investigators believe to be a reprisal for the murder of a man and the shooting of a one-year-old girl on West Street early yesterday morning.

According to reports, a group of persons were standing on Albert Street when men travelling in a motor car opened fire on them.

When the gunfire ended it was found that a 26-year-old shopkeeper and a 24-year-old market vendor had been shot. The men, whose names are being withheld, were admitted to hospital, but there has been no report yet on the extent of their injuries.

This morning members of the security forces stepped up their presence in the area, with police and soldiers conducting foot and mobile patrols.

The area has been tense for some time with gangsters reportedly sending threats to residents of West Street.

About 7:30 yesterday morning the men carried out their threat when they fatally shot 43-year-old Andon Robinson. One-year-old Mia Dailey was shot in the abdomen during the attack on Robinson.

Dailey underwent emergency surgery yesterday and family members say the doctors are optimistic about her chances.

Arthur Hall