Two inmates at Tower Street facility test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda says two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility.

Samuda made the announcement via a video shared to the ministry’s social media pages this morning.

“We’ve done our best to keep the virus out and I think thus far the team should be commended because the facts are for six months we had no positive cases in any of our facilities,” Samuda said.

Meanwhile, the minister reported that the inmates who had tested positive at the Horizon facility have now recovered. He said the individuals were held in isolation and treated medically.

“Since March when COVID came to Jamaica, under the Disaster Risk Management Order, we can’t restrict staff members going and coming and they’re as exposed as anyone else in the society,” Samuda explained.

“We had put in place a Strategy A to keep the virus out and we had put in place plans should the virus enter our facilities. Horizon I think would be a good example of that containment strategy working because we were able to isolate the persons who had been exposed, contact tracing was done and now there are no active cases in the facility,” the minister said.