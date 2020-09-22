Two inmates at Tower Street facility test positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda says two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility.
Samuda made the announcement via a video shared to the ministry’s social media pages this morning.
“We’ve done our best to keep the virus out and I think thus far the team should be commended because the facts are for six months we had no positive cases in any of our facilities,” Samuda said.
Meanwhile, the minister reported that the inmates who had tested positive at the Horizon facility have now recovered. He said the individuals were held in isolation and treated medically.
“Since March when COVID came to Jamaica, under the Disaster Risk Management Order, we can’t restrict staff members going and coming and they’re as exposed as anyone else in the society,” Samuda explained.
“We had put in place a Strategy A to keep the virus out and we had put in place plans should the virus enter our facilities. Horizon I think would be a good example of that containment strategy working because we were able to isolate the persons who had been exposed, contact tracing was done and now there are no active cases in the facility,” the minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy