Two killed, another hospitalised in Discovery Bay shooting

ST ANN, Jamaica— Tension is rising in Discovery Bay, St Ann following the shooting death of two men at a shop in the area last night.

A third person was hospitalised after the 7:00 pm shooting.

Allegations are that one of the deceased was the owner of the shop and the other was a passerby. Their names have not yet been ascertained.

Members of the community believe the incident is associated with lottery scamming and is a deal gone wrong.

Donicka Robinson