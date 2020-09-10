Two killed by lightning strike while picking pears

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A teenager was one of two people killed by lightning while picking pears in Keynsham district, St Elizabeth yesterday.

Dead are 14-year-old Ricardo Fisher of Keynsham and 30-year-old Sheldon Caine, a farmer of Mineral Heights, Clarendon.

The police said that Fisher and Caine were stuck about 4:25 pm. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Balaclava police are investigating.