Two killed by lightning strike while picking pears
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A teenager was one of two people killed by lightning while picking pears in Keynsham district, St Elizabeth yesterday.
Dead are 14-year-old Ricardo Fisher of Keynsham and 30-year-old Sheldon Caine, a farmer of Mineral Heights, Clarendon.
The police said that Fisher and Caine were stuck about 4:25 pm. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Balaclava police are investigating.
