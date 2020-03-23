Two killed in Darliston
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Two people were shot dead in the community of Darliston, Westmoreland last night.
Police reports are that about 7:00pm, Rohani Watson, alias 'Bongles,' a business operator; and Swayne Dobson, a farmer of Kilmarnoc, were shot while at a car wash owned by Watson.
According to persons claiming to be witnesses, the deceased men were part of a group at the car wash when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire on them. Watson, Dobson and one other person were hit.
Watson succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, while Dobson reportedly died on the spot. The other victim has been hospitalised in serious condition.
No motive has been established for the shooting.
The Darliston police are investigating.
Rosalee Wood
