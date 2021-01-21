Two killed in St Elizabeth incidents
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two men were yesterday killed in separate incidents in this southern parish.
In the first incident, a 62-year-old farmer was killed during an alleged confrontation with a security guard in the community of Barton.
He is Rafael Robertson of Siloah district in the parish.
The police's Corporate Communications Unit said the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.
In the second incident, a 41-year-old fisherman was shot dead at his home on Brigade Street in Black River.
He has been identified as John Boulin.
Police reports are that about 7:15 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from Boulin's house and summoned them. On their arrival, he was seen suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kasey Williams
