Two men and a woman charged over illegal guns
CLARENDON, Jamaica – Two men and a woman were charged for breaches under the Firearm Act yesterday, following separate incidents on King Street, Lionel Town Clarendon and Nain main road in St Elizabeth.
In the first incident, the May Pen Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Rajeve Williams, otherwise called 'Roy', farmer, of May Pen, Clarendon.
Reports are that about 8:10 pm on Monday, September 14, Williams and his accomplice approached the complainant and fired several shots at him, before escaping. Investigations led to the arrest of Williams, who was subsequently charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
In the second incident the Nain Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Romaine Jones, bailiff, of Greenvale district, Manchester, and 21-year-old Kimberley Whyte of Gazeland district, St Elizabeth.
Reports are that about 8:50 pm, yesterday, police were conducting an operation when they signalled Whyte, who was driving a 2008 blue Toyota Yaris motorcar, to stop. Both occupants were searched and Jones was found in possession of a handcuff and holster. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a black Taurus 9mm pistol, two magazines and one 9mm cartridge.
Jones and Whyte were charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Their court dates are being finalised.
