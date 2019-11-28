Two men arrested after cops find gun in Bay Farm Villa

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A police/military team arrested two men in relation to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Salmon Close, Bay Farm Villa, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that the officers were on an operation in the area about 7:08 am yesterday, when a search of a premises was conducted.

During the search, one Smith and Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol containing twelve rounds of ammunition was found, the police said.

The police are withholding the identities of the two men pending further investigations.